Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $2,580,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $268.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

