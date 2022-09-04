Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.14.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $242.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.17. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

