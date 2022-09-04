Amon Price Up 68.5% Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Amon has a market capitalization of $163,869.57 and $3.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00132123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

