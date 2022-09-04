AmonD (AMON) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $743,987.11 and approximately $3,683.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

