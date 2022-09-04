Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AP opened at $4.10 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

