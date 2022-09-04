Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.70 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

