Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Amtech Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $10.70 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
Amtech Systems Company Profile
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
