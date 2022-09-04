Analysts Set Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) PT at $7.53

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

ASC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE ASC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.32 million, a P/E ratio of -248.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

