Analysts Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT at $39.38

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Enovix has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,669,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

