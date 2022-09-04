Analysts Set MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT at $37.33

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of MMYT opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 1.30.
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
