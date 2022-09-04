Analysts Set MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT at $37.33

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,093,000 after buying an additional 1,877,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,235,000 after purchasing an additional 689,397 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 570,587 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

