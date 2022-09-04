Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Target Price at $346.00

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $2,971,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
McKesson Price Performance
MCK opened at $363.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.12. McKesson has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.