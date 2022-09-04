Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Target Price at $346.00

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $2,971,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $363.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.12. McKesson has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.