Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.