Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT at $18.33

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Provention Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.45. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after buying an additional 1,700,409 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $2,370,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Provention Bio by 967.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 19.1% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 622,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

