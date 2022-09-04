Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target at $80.11

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.11.

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.5559 per share. This represents a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

