Analysts Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Target Price at $28.33

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine Price Performance

VLPNY opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Voestalpine Announces Dividend

Voestalpine Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

(Get Rating)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.