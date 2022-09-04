AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.84 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $701.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $6,081,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.