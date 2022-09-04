Anime Token Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Anime Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anime Token has a total market cap of $47,693.78 and $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
Anime Token (ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Anime Token Coin Trading
