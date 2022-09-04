Ankr (ANKR) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Ankr coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $337.06 million and approximately $24.09 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

