APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

