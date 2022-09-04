APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,441 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in APA by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $873,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in APA by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

APA stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

