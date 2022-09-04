ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.84 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00833234 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015503 BTC.
About ApeSwap Finance
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance
