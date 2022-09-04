APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.49% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $75,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 123,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.1 %

EXPD opened at $101.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.58 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.