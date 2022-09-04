APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 1,700 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $71,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

