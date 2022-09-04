APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 400 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.58% of Evergy worth $81,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

