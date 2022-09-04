APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.56% of Eastman Chemical worth $72,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

