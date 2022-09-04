APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,982 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.68% of Cboe Global Markets worth $74,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

