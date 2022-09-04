APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 959,791 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $77,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 958,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,607,000 after acquiring an additional 726,076 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 457,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

