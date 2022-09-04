APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 378,118 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 378,118 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.46% of Akamai Technologies worth $79,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,092 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

