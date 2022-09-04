API3 (API3) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

API3 (API3) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00008629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $97.16 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

