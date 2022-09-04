apM Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.29 Million (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. apM Coin has a market cap of $18.97 million and $26.29 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022155 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

