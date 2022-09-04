AppHarvest (APPH) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AppHarvest to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AppHarvest and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.85%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.47%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.68 AppHarvest Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.39

AppHarvest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s competitors have a beta of -29.95, indicating that their average stock price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppHarvest competitors beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.