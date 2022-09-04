APY.Finance (APY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $796.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $382,090.52 and approximately $796.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars.

