Arbidex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $354.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Arbidex has a market cap of $11,648.36 and $354.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

