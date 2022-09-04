Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.06. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.