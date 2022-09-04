ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $78.94 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ArcBest by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ArcBest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

