Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $5.96 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

