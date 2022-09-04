Arcona 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,392.00 (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Arcona coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcona has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Arcona has a total market cap of $964,789.18 and $3,392.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837167 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015382 BTC.
Arcona Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona.
