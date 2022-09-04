Ares Protocol Market Cap Tops $723,024.76 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $723,024.76 and approximately $69,771.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834111 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.
Ares Protocol Coin Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Buying and Selling Ares Protocol
