Argon Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $154,584.11 and $78,070.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015528 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 90,230,219 coins and its circulating supply is 86,350,258 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

