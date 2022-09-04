Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $57.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,463,837 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

