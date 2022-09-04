Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARKAY. UBS Group lowered shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.88.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Price Performance

Arkema stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21. Arkema has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $152.18.

About Arkema

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.