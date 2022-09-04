Arweave (AR) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Arweave has a total market cap of $339.84 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $10.18 or 0.00051234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

