ASD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.93 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $54.66 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

