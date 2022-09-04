Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $16.95 on Friday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.88. Ashford had a net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

