Assemble Protocol Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $309,018.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

