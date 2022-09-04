Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,691,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Astronics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Astronics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,598,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Astronics by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $280.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

