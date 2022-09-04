AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

