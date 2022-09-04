AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.06.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.