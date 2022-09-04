Atari Token Hits Market Capitalization of $6.12 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Atari Token has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $1,952.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atari Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.89 or 1.00005904 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036255 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132498 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022295 BTC.
Atari Token Coin Profile
Atari Token (CRYPTO:ATRI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.
Atari Token Coin Trading
