Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.