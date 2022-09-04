Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $382,828.38 and approximately $237,078.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

