AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

